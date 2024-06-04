The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by Reset
New release
None

Mai en décembre (Godard en Abitibi)

2000 25 min
Coming
Leaving soon

1968. France is in the throes of worker and student protests, and a handful of outraged filmmakers disrupts the Cannes Festival. In Quebec, the rise of nationalism leads to clashes during St. Jean Baptiste Day festivities. Against this backdrop, Jean-Luc Godard, on the heels of his hit films À bout de souffle (Breathless, 1959) and Pierrot le fou (1965), is invited to “Les dix jours du cinéma politique” (ten days of political cinema) at Montreal’s Verdi Theatre. But Godard doesn’t make the trip merely to hobnob with admirers. He has another project in mind. In Rouyn-Noranda, a television station has …

Sorry this content is not available in your current location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Campus
Mai en décembre (Godard en Abitibi)

Details

1968. France is in the throes of worker and student protests, and a handful of outraged filmmakers disrupts the Cannes Festival. In Quebec, the rise of nationalism leads to clashes during St. Jean Baptiste Day festivities. Against this backdrop, Jean-Luc Godard, on the heels of his hit films À bout de souffle (Breathless, 1959) and Pierrot le fou (1965), is invited to “Les dix jours du cinéma politique” (ten days of political cinema) at Montreal’s Verdi Theatre. But Godard doesn’t make the trip merely to hobnob with admirers. He has another project in mind. In Rouyn-Noranda, a television station has given him carte blanche, and he starts a revolution… This film is part of the Libre Courts collection of first documentary shorts. Seven documentaries, seven filmmakers, a fresh outlook. Daring. Emotional. Cinema.
Film and Video Arts Social Issues All subjects

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device. 

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Explore