Mai en décembre (Godard en Abitibi)

1968. France is in the throes of worker and student protests, and a handful of outraged filmmakers disrupts the Cannes Festival. In Quebec, the rise of nationalism leads to clashes during St. Jean Baptiste Day festivities. Against this backdrop, Jean-Luc Godard, on the heels of his hit films À bout de souffle (Breathless, 1959) and Pierrot le fou (1965), is invited to “Les dix jours du cinéma politique” (ten days of political cinema) at Montreal’s Verdi Theatre. But Godard doesn’t make the trip merely to hobnob with admirers. He has another project in mind. In Rouyn-Noranda, a television station has …