The Magical Eye

1989 46 min
Produced during the National Film Board of Canada's fiftieth anniversary year, The Magical Eye features clips from 21 documentary and animation film classics, interviews with NFB filmmakers past and present, and incisive commentary from film critics and historians on the role and influence of the NFB during its first half century of existence.

Details

Produced during the National Film Board of Canada's fiftieth anniversary year, The Magical Eye features clips from 21 documentary and animation film classics, interviews with NFB filmmakers past and present, and incisive commentary from film critics and historians on the role and influence of the NFB during its first half century of existence.

Film and Video Arts All subjects
  • director
    Terence Macartney-Filgate
  • camera
    Terence Macartney-Filgate
  • producer
    Terence Macartney-Filgate
    David Verrall
  • executive producer
    Douglas MacDonald
  • script
    William Whitehead
  • narrator
    William Whitehead
  • sound
    Jacques Drouin
  • editing
    John Gareau
  • sound editing
    Robert St-Hilaire
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel

Education

Ages 14 to 18
School subjects
Arts Education - Visual Arts Media Education - Documentary Film Media Education - Film and Video Production Technology Education - Communications and Technology

What was the original purpose of the NFB? In what way was the NFB both a film production unit for Canada and a school for young, talented filmmakers? Discuss how the NFB formerly addressed gender equity within its institution. What is the NFB’s current policy regarding gender parity? Discuss how this will enrich the storytelling elements that films require. Study some of Norman McLaren’s other films and write a response to address why he has become a Canadian filmmaking icon.

Explore