Produced during the National Film Board of Canada's fiftieth anniversary year, The Magical Eye features clips from 21 documentary and animation film classics, interviews with NFB filmmakers past and present, and incisive commentary from film critics and historians on the role and influence of the NFB during its first half century of existence.
What was the original purpose of the NFB? In what way was the NFB both a film production unit for Canada and a school for young, talented filmmakers? Discuss how the NFB formerly addressed gender equity within its institution. What is the NFB’s current policy regarding gender parity? Discuss how this will enrich the storytelling elements that films require. Study some of Norman McLaren’s other films and write a response to address why he has become a Canadian filmmaking icon.