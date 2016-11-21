Luna, Luna, Luna

A child sleepwalks into the forest. A black vastness inhabited by night creatures throbs and chirps, croaks and gurgles. As she wades deeper into the shimmering night, the real forest and the imaginary one dissolve into each other. Apparitions and phantoms begin their nocturnal dance. The atmosphere becomes charged and witches come shrieking to life. When the fear of the night reaches its peak, the moon rises and the final lunacy begins. An animated film about a child's reaction to the mysteries and magic of the night. Film without words.