Luna, Luna, Luna

A child sleepwalks into the forest. A black vastness inhabited by night creatures throbs and chirps, croaks and gurgles. As she wades deeper into the shimmering night, the real forest and the imaginary one dissolve into each other. Apparitions and phantoms begin their nocturnal dance. The atmosphere becomes charged and witches come shrieking to life. When the fear of the night reaches its peak, the moon rises and the final lunacy begins. An animated film about a child's reaction to the mysteries and magic of the night. Film without words.
Details

  • director
    Viviane Elnécavé
  • animation
    Viviane Elnécavé
  • producer
    Francine Desbiens
  • executive producer
    Pierre Moretti
  • sound
    Normand Roger
    Ken Page
    Louis Hone
  • editing
    Jacques Drouin
  • music
    Normand Roger
    Alanis Obomsawin

