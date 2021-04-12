The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Love, The Last Chapter

A portrait of three different couples in a seniors’ facility as they navigate the delights and challenges of late-in-life romance.
Inside a seniors’ facility, director Dominique Keller follows three couples as they navigate the complexities of late-in-life relationships. Revealing the importance of intimate connections, this observational film builds fully embodied portraits of each individual in all of their indelible humanity.

Seniors Psychology and Psychiatry All subjects
  • writer
    Dominique Keller
  • director
    Dominique Keller
  • producer
    David Christensen
    Coty Savard
    Karen Pickles
    Dominique Keller
  • executive producer
    David Christensen
    Dominique Keller
  • editor
    Brenda Terning
  • director of photography
    Dominique Keller
  • additional cinematography
    Philip Harrison
  • sound recordist
    Dominique Keller
  • business affairs
    Karen Pickles
  • impact producer
    Jackie Garrow
  • production accounting
    CJ Robertson
  • assistant editor
    Janet Savill
  • additional editor
    Dean Evans
    Paul Mortimer
  • production assistant
    Anett Meszaros
  • music clearances
    Elizabeth Klinck
  • marketing manager
    Kelly Fox
  • publicist
    Katja De Bock
  • still photographer
    George Webber
    Robert Zawaski
  • studio operations manager
    Darin Clausen
  • studio administrator
    Devon Supeene
  • production coordinator
    Hilda Amponsah
    Faye Yoneda
    Tanis Redcrow
    April Dunsmore
    Janet Kwan
  • production supervisor
    Esther Viragh
  • head, business affairs
    Mary Graziano
  • legal counsel
    Christian Pitchen
  • president & CEO
    Donald WL McDonald
  • chief content officer
    Jackie Pardy
  • content development and programming
    John Melville
  • director, programming
    Brian Perdue
  • audio post production
    Propeller Sound Studios Inc.
    Braun Farnon
  • sound supervisor
    Frank Laratta
  • sound design
    Paul Schreve
  • dialogue editor
    Paul Schreve
  • sound effects editor
    Chris Ferguson
  • foley artist
    Thomas Geddes
  • assistant sound editor
    Vienna Kunnas
  • re-recording mixer
    Paul Schreve
    Chris Ferguson
  • picture post services
    Jump Studios Ltd.
  • post-production manager
    Brian Vos
  • post-production supervisor
    Jennifer Avis
  • senior colorist
    Jeff August
  • colorist
    Nick Zacharkiw
  • digital FX
    Nick Zacharkiw
    Brock Roberts
  • titles
    Brock Roberts
  • credits
    Brock Roberts
  • additional digital FX
    Moonhauzen Studio
    Dmitriy Barchishak
    Roman Sylchenko
    Tolga Burcak
  • legal
    Juliet Smith
  • insurance
    Front Row Insurance Brokers Inc.
  • participant
    Ruby Houston
    Doreen Elliott
    Dianne Bent
    Jim Bent
    George Elliott
    Victor A. Svinth-Lassen
  • music performer
    Albert Mendoza
    Robb Mann
  • additional music
    Jeff Stockton

