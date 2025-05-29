Love, Harold

In his latest documentary, Alan Zweig brings together 20 individuals for a series of intimate, unguarded conversations about a loss often left unspoken and what follows. Known for his singular ability to draw out emotional honesty, Zweig creates a space where people speak openly about grief, memory and the enduring presence of those they’ve lost. Each story unfolds differently: sometimes searching, sometimes contradictory, capturing grief as a living, shifting experience rather than a fixed state. The result is a profoundly human film that listens closely to what is often left unsaid, revealing both the weight of absence and the aching persistence of connection.