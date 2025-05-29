After losing loved ones to suicide, 20 people share their stories, unfiltered, revealing a grief that is unique, evolving and deeply complicated.
In his latest documentary, Alan Zweig brings together 20 individuals for a series of intimate, unguarded conversations about a loss often left unspoken and what follows. Known for his singular ability to draw out emotional honesty, Zweig creates a space where people speak openly about grief, memory and the enduring presence of those they’ve lost. Each story unfolds differently: sometimes searching, sometimes contradictory, capturing grief as a living, shifting experience rather than a fixed state. The result is a profoundly human film that listens closely to what is often left unsaid, revealing both the weight of absence and the aching persistence of connection.
Love, Harold, Alan Zweig, provided by the National Film Board of Canada