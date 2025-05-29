The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Love, Harold

After losing loved ones to suicide, 20 people share their stories, unfiltered, revealing a grief that is unique, evolving and deeply complicated.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

In his latest documentary, Alan Zweig brings together 20 individuals for a series of intimate, unguarded conversations about a loss often left unspoken and what follows. Known for his singular ability to draw out emotional honesty, Zweig creates a space where people speak openly about grief, memory and the enduring presence of those they’ve lost. Each story unfolds differently: sometimes searching, sometimes contradictory, capturing grief as a living, shifting experience rather than a fixed state. The result is a profoundly human film that listens closely to what is often left unsaid, revealing both the weight of absence and the aching persistence of connection.

Religion, Beliefs and Ethics Psychology and Psychiatry All subjects
  • participant
    Colin Hester
    David Hull
    Mark Thompson
    Lisa Pereira
    Deborah McCloskey
    Graham Slaughter
    Gordon Fick
    Patrick de Belen
    Lisa Lindstrom
    Lynne Parker
    Kieran Grant
    Koren Hobbs
    Martha Baillie
    Matt Cruikshank
    Casey McGlynn
    Tony Nappo
    Jin Kim Diep
    Judy Pereira
    Sharron McLeod
    Jared Mitchell
    Kirsten Johnson
    Jamal Severin Watson
    John Lennard
    William Beauvais
    Valerie Buhagiar
    Carolyn Krug
    Albert Kussin
    Jesse Locke
    Nina Okens
    Tanya Read
    Jacques Sages
    Lorraine Scott
    Lorne Slotnick
    Neil Thomas
    Matt Wilson
    Tom Willey
  • director
    Alan Zweig
  • producer
    David York
    Kate Vollum
  • development producer
    Justine Pimlott
  • executive producer
    David York
    Chanda Chevannes
    Anita Lee
  • editor
    Caroline Christie
  • director of photography
    John Price
  • composer
    Michael Zweig
  • researcher
    Judy Ruzylo
  • sound recordist
    Ryan Cox
    Ian Mcgettigan
  • production, business affairs
    Bryn Hughes
  • fixer
    Ouk Chanbophay
  • assistant editor
    Arani Sen
  • stills
    Andrew Waller
  • sound editor
    Elma Bello
  • video post-production
    Victory Social Club
  • online editor
    Andres Landau
  • colourist
    Zach Cox
  • post-production assistant
    Michal Heuston
  • post production audio
    Formosa Group
  • re-recording mixer
    Lou Solakofski
  • transcripts
    Power of Babel
  • translation
    Power of Babel
  • legal counsel
    Danny Webber
    Hall Webber LLP
    Peter Kallianiotis
  • studio operations manager
    Mark Wilson
  • studio production administrator
    Andrew Martin-Smith
    Victoria Angell
  • line producer
    Melissa Paduada
  • senior production coordinator
    Vaishnavi Sambhus
    April Dunsmore
  • senior marketing advisor
    Kay Rondonneau
  • marketing project manager
    Andrea Elalouf
  • marketing coordinator
    Harmonie Hemming
  • publicist
    Jennifer Mair

Explore