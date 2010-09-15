Lorri: The Recovery Series

For years Lorri's life was disintegrating around her, but she didn't realize it was alcohol that was responsible. Finally, humiliated by her inability to control her drinking, feeling crazy and suicidal, she committed herself to the psychiatric ward of a hospital. This was the beginning of her recovery. Five years later, Lorri is "still building resources so that no matter how painful my life may become, I'll never have to revert to alcohol again." Part of Lorri's story is learning how to live proudly as a lesbian in a predominantly straight world. This is one of a series of films about women recovering from drug and/or alcohol dependency.