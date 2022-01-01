Log House

Log House

&
| 27 min

This film is about the building of a traditional log cabin in Québec. It starts with the tree and finishes with the housewarming. While it is not a realistic housing option for many Canadians, it does provide encouragement for all of us to re-examine the resources around us that we may not be using effectively, if at all.

Pedagogical evaluations and study guides are only available to CAMPUS subscribers.

CAMPUS

Features designed specifically for teachers. Learn more

Already subscribed? Sign in

Embed this code on your site

Log House, Michael Rubbo & Andreas Poulsson, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • director
    Michael Rubbo
    Andreas Poulsson
  • producer
    Roman Bittman
  • executive producer
    Colin Low
  • camera
    Andreas Poulsson
  • sound
    Jacques Chevigny
    Claude Delorme
    Claude Chevalier
  • editing
    Les Halman
  • sound editing
    André Galbrand
  • music
    Ben Low
 See also
Building Craft
Construction
Homes and Housing
All subjects

Related Films

More great films