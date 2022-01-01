This film is about the building of a traditional log cabin in Québec. It starts with the tree and finishes with the housewarming. While it is not a realistic housing option for many Canadians, it does provide encouragement for all of us to re-examine the resources around us that we may not be using effectively, if at all.
Log House, Michael Rubbo & Andreas Poulsson, provided by the National Film Board of Canada