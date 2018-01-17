Robert Grandjambe, Jr., is a unique and industrious 13-year-old kid. While his peers are adopting a more modern, urban lifestyle, Robert is continuing the traditions of his Cree forebears. Equally at home in town or in the bush, the young boy is The Little Trapper, hunting, fishing and learning to live off the land. The knowledge and skills passed down from his parents and other family members are strengthened by Robert's desire to learn more about the traditional lifestyle and the beliefs of his ancestors. Robert's sense of responsibility and initiative, his great love and enthusiasm for the bush, his respectful approach to hunting and trapping--are all qualities that make him special and a model for others his age.