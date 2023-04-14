The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Little Sky

Little Sky follows the journey of Sky, a Chinese American pop star who returns to the city they were raised in to find their estranged immigrant father. Haunted by their childhood memories, Sky risks their non-binary identity to end the cycle of violence in their family. In the confrontation, Sky discovers something that changes how they feel about the people they love. Packed with original songs, Little Sky is a film about finding the chosen family who sees us when our blood family cannot.
  • director
    Jess X. Snow
  • producer
    Andreas Nicholas
    Eris Qian
  • writer
    Jess X. Snow
  • music
    Robert Ouyang Rusli

