Robyn, Nathan, Vinnie and Eric

Four teenagers who have experienced severe problems in the child-parent relationship, including physical, emotional and mental abuse are interviewed. Included in the discussion are problems of immigration and uprootedness, separation from a parent at an early age, and the caregiving role of grandparents. These young people explore their feelings and pasts with the help of a skilled and sympathetic counsellor. Intended for professional use, Robyn, Nathan, Vinnie, Eric is recommended for one-on-one, small group, and group home settings and in family therapy, and should be screened before use.