Chelsea, Naseem and Sandy

Included in the discussion are problems of immigration and uprootedness, separation from a parent at an early age, and the caregiving role of grandparents. One of the teens discusses the particular concerns of an adopted child. These young people explore their feelings and pasts with the help of a skilled and sympathetic counsellor. Intended for professional use, Chelsea, Naseem, Sandy is recommended for one-on-one, small groups, and group home settings in family therapy, and should be screened before use.