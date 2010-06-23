The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Chelsea, Naseem and Sandy

Three teenagers who have experienced severe problems in the child/parent relationship, including physical, emotional and mental abuse are interviewed.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Suggestions

Details

Included in the discussion are problems of immigration and uprootedness, separation from a parent at an early age, and the caregiving role of grandparents. One of the teens discusses the particular concerns of an adopted child. These young people explore their feelings and pasts with the help of a skilled and sympathetic counsellor. Intended for professional use, Chelsea, Naseem, Sandy is recommended for one-on-one, small groups, and group home settings in family therapy, and should be screened before use.

Families Children and Youth All subjects
  • director
    Sally Bochner
    Wolf Koenig
  • producer
    Sally Bochner
    Wolf Koenig
  • executive producer
    Colin Neale
  • photography
    André-Luc Dupont
  • sound
    Yves Gendron
  • editing
    Alison Burns
Chelsea, Naseem and Sandy
Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.

Explore