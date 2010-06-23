The adolescents interviewed for this video have all lived in group homes after going through serious problems.
Together, they are representative of the many teenagers living in group homes. These young people discuss their experiences, both good and bad. With the help of a skilled and sympathetic counsellor, they raise vital concerns about the effectiveness of social programs. Intended for professional use, About Group Homes is recommended for one-on-one, small group, and group home settings and in family therapy, and should be screened before use.
About Group Homes, Sally Bochner & Wolf Koenig, provided by the National Film Board of Canada