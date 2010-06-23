The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Telling It All

Teenagers from diverse backgrounds respond to a skilled and sympathetic on-camera counsellor.
Details

Topics of discussion include family crisis and breakdown, the influence of peers, control issues, coping mechanisms, and teenager ambivalence and disillusionment. Designed for school and professional use, this discussion-starter is Part 1 of a four-part documentary series portraying extreme problems and situations experienced by a large segment of our teenage population.

Families Children and Youth All subjects
  • director
    Sally Bochner
    Wolf Koenig
  • producer
    Sally Bochner
    Wolf Koenig
  • executive producer
    Colin Neale
  • photography
    André-Luc Dupont
  • sound
    Yves Gendron
  • editing
    Alison Burns
Telling It All
