Teenagers from diverse backgrounds respond to a skilled and sympathetic on-camera counsellor.
Topics of discussion include family crisis and breakdown, the influence of peers, control issues, coping mechanisms, and teenager ambivalence and disillusionment. Designed for school and professional use, this discussion-starter is Part 1 of a four-part documentary series portraying extreme problems and situations experienced by a large segment of our teenage population.
Telling It All, Sally Bochner & Wolf Koenig, provided by the National Film Board of Canada