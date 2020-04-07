Listen

"A soundscape is any collection of sounds, almost like a painting is a collection of visual attractions," says composer R. Murray Schafer. "When you listen carefully to the soundscape it becomes quite miraculous." David New's portrait of the renowned composer becomes a lesson unto itself, gracing viewers (and listeners) with a singular moment of interactive subjectivity. This film was produced for the 2009 Governor General's Performing Arts Award.

Credits
  • recipient
    R. Murray Schafer
  • writer
    David New
  • director
    David New
  • editor
    David New
  • producer
    Gerry Flahive
  • director of photography
    Michael Grippo
  • sound recordist
    Igal Petel
  • sound design
    Garnet Willis
    David Matthews
  • mix
    Garnet Willis
    David Matthews
  • gaffer
    Josh Pelham
  • grip
    Robert Barton-Taylor
  • generator operator
    Michael Pruess
  • production manager
    Amanda Coles
  • online editor
    Andrew Mandziuk
  • post picture facility
    Fearless Films
  • post sound facility
    Noisetree
  • production coordinator
    Rachel Punwassie
  • centre administrator
    Josiah Rothenberg
  • technical coordinator
    Marcus Matyas
  • production supervisor
    Mark Wilson
  • rights clearances
    Elizabeth Klinck
  • marketing manager
    Kay Leung
  • executive producer
    Silva Basmajian
  • None

    if I were to describe this film in one sentence it would be "a man reading in-between lines that aren't there"

    None, 7 Apr 2020
  • eleona

    Watching this is a good way to remind everyone about the second annual World Listening Day on July 18th, Murray's birthday. Learn more about how you can participate at http://www.worldlisteningproject.org/

    eleona, 28 Jun 2011

