Letter from Camp Borden

In this film, life at Camp Borden is seen through the eyes of Joe Cartwright, a young recruit to the Tank Corps. Joe, Ed Stevens and Jack Bishop arrive at Camp Borden together. Jack joins an infantry unit, and his first days are spent in marching, and rifle and bayonet drill. Ed becomes a dispatch rider and learns to take his motorcycle over the roughest obstacles. But there is fun as well as work, as shown in some amusing sequences of a concert party. Scenes of a full-scale maneuver climax the film.