The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Letter from Camp Borden

In this film, life at Camp Borden is seen through the eyes of Joe Cartwright, a young recruit to the Tank Corps. Joe, Ed Stevens and Jack Bishop arrive at Camp Borden together. Jack joins an infantry unit, and his first days are spent in marching, and rifle and bayonet drill. Ed becomes a dispatch rider and learns to take his motorcycle over the roughest obstacles. But there is fun as well as work, as shown in some amusing sequences of a concert party. Scenes of a full-scale maneuver climax the film.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

In this film, life at Camp Borden is seen through the eyes of Joe Cartwright, a young recruit to the Tank Corps. Joe, Ed Stevens and Jack Bishop arrive at Camp Borden together. Jack joins an infantry unit, and his first days are spent in marching, and rifle and bayonet drill. Ed becomes a dispatch rider and learns to take his motorcycle over the roughest obstacles. But there is fun as well as work, as shown in some amusing sequences of a concert party. Scenes of a full-scale maneuver climax the film.

History - Canada - 1920-1945 War, Conflict and Peace - World War II Archival Films All subjects
  • director
    Raymond Spottiswoode
  • producer
    Stuart Legg
Letter from Camp Borden
Purchase options
Also available
DVD

Explore