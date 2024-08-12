The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Let's Talk About Films

1953 18 min
An approach-to-film discussion showing some of the problems encountered and how they may be overcome. A group of leaders tries to recognize the factors leading to successful film discussion by observing an audience actively discussing a familiar film. In retrospect one of the group recalls being unable to arouse any response whatever with the same film. Why did one effort fail and the other succeed? These questions are closely examined by the group leaders in a workshop meeting; the centring of discussion in the group rather than in the leader is seen to be an effective technique.

Let's Talk About Films

An approach-to-film discussion showing some of the problems encountered and how they may be overcome. A group of leaders tries to recognize the factors leading to successful film discussion by observing an audience actively discussing a familiar film. In retrospect one of the group recalls being unable to arouse any response whatever with the same film. Why did one effort fail and the other succeed? These questions are closely examined by the group leaders in a workshop meeting; the centring of discussion in the group rather than in the leader is seen to be an effective technique.
Film and Video Arts Media and Communication All subjects
  • director
    Julian Biggs
  • producer
    Julian Biggs
  • script
    Julian Biggs
  • photography
    John Foster
  • sound
    Joseph Champagne
  • editing
    Fergus McDonell

Education

Ages 12 to 18
School subjects
Media Education - Popular Culture Technology Education - Communications and Technology

