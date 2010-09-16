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A film on unemployment and how it affects a family, as seen primarily through the eyes of a twelve-year-old. When Amy learns that she cannot go on a school field trip to Québec City, she is devastated. Eventually, however, Amy grows to realize that a lack of money does not mean a lack of love, and that her parents try to compensate in other ways. Other elements in the film include the strain a man's unemployment can place on husband and wife, and the tension it can create between parents and children. Part of a series of short dramatic films …
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A film on unemployment and how it affects a family, as seen primarily through the eyes of a twelve-year-old. When Amy learns that she cannot go on a school field trip to Québec City, she is devastated. Eventually, however, Amy grows to realize that a lack of money does not mean a lack of love, and that her parents try to compensate in other ways. Other elements in the film include the strain a man's unemployment can place on husband and wife, and the tension it can create between parents and children. Part of a series of short dramatic films for children.

Economics Families Work and Labour Relations All subjects
  • director
    Jim Purdy
  • script
    Jim Purdy
  • producer
    John Kramer
  • executive producer
    John Spotton
  • cinematography
    Mark Irwin
  • sound
    Tom Mather
  • editing
    Sally Paterson
  • sound editing
    Gary Oppenheimer
  • re-recording
    Joe Grimaldi
  • music
    Crawford and Goldsmith
  • cast
    Robert Bear
    Wendy Chong
    Jayne Eastwood
    Stacey Grill
    Peter MacNeill
    Kathleen Robertson
    Tina Teggart
    Jeff Hicks
    Keram Malicki-Sanchez
    Tony Controneo

Education

Ages 11 to 14
School subjects
Family Studies/Home Economics - Adolescent Development Family Studies/Home Economics - Family Diversity and Challenges Family Studies/Home Economics - Parenting
Poverty and social class will be discussed, as well as their effects on young people and friendships. Students are shown the financial realities of families from both the children's and the parents' points of view, and are taught about inequality, making sacrifices, and going without. Students will create their own family budgets, by researching the costs of everyday items and monthly expenses, or write and perform skits based on the subject.

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