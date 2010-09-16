A film on unemployment and how it affects a family, as seen primarily through the eyes of a twelve-year-old. When Amy learns that she cannot go on a school field trip to Québec City, she is devastated. Eventually, however, Amy grows to realize that a lack of money does not mean a lack of love, and that her parents try to compensate in other ways. Other elements in the film include the strain a man's unemployment can place on husband and wife, and the tension it can create between parents and children. Part of a series of short dramatic films for children.