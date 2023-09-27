La Gastronomie

Québec has a long tradition of good eating, but the haute cuisine served at the autumn banquet of the Le Club Prosper Montagné is something that must be seen to be believed. This club is one of the oldest, most exclusive dining clubs in Québec, if not in all North America. Through the film cameras you savor the elaborate, twelve-course dinner prepared by Chef of the Year, Marcel Kretz, at Hôtel La Sapinière in the Laurentians.