La Gastronomie

Québec has a long tradition of good eating, but the haute cuisine served at the autumn banquet of the Le Club Prosper Montagné is something that must be seen to be believed. This club is one of the oldest, most exclusive dining clubs in Québec, if not in all North America. Through the film cameras you savor the elaborate, twelve-course dinner prepared by Chef of the Year, Marcel Kretz, at Hôtel La Sapinière in the Laurentians.
Details

Sports and Leisure Food and Food Industries All subjects
  • director
    Douglas Jackson
  • script
    Douglas Jackson
  • producer
    Ian McLaren
    Jean-V. Dufresne
  • photography
    Jean-Pierre Lachapelle
    André Gagnon
    Laval Fortier
    Jacques Fogel
    David De Volpi
  • sound
    Claude Lefebvre
    Claude Delorme
    Hughes Mignault
  • editing
    Claude Duquette
  • sound editing
    André Galbrand
    Karl Duplessis
  • narrator
    Pierre Nadeau
