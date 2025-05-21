The Latin American Family

Recent years have seen many Latin Americans choose exile over repression and poverty. In Montreal alone, there are currently around 35,000, mostly from El Salvador, Argentina and Chile. But who are they? What do we know of their culture, experiences or challenges? How have they adapted to life in Quebec? What dreams and hopes do they carry — and how do they experience life as an exile? Lastly, how do they see Canadians, and what do they expect of us? In giving voice to Latin American immigrants, this documentary invites us to go beyond the numbers and get to know them better.