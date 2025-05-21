The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Latin American Family

Recent years have seen many Latin Americans choose exile over repression and poverty. In Montreal alone, there are currently around 35,000, mostly from El Salvador, Argentina and Chile. But who are they? What do we know of their culture, experiences or challenges? How have they adapted to life in Quebec? What dreams and hopes do they carry — and how do they experience life as an exile? Lastly, how do they see Canadians, and what do they expect of us? In giving voice to Latin American immigrants, this documentary invites us to go beyond the numbers and get to know …
  • director
    Germán Gutiérrez
  • writer
    Germán Gutiérrez
  • narrator
    Germán Gutiérrez
  • line producer
    Michel Gauthier
  • executive producer
    Roger Frappier
  • text
    Nicole Duchêne
  • cinematographer
    Martin Leclerc
  • sound
    Pierre Blain
  • editing
    Annie Boudin
  • sound editing
    Alain Sauvé
  • sound mixer
    Hans Peter Strobl
  • music
    Jimmy Tanaka

Education

Ages 14 to 17
School subjects
Diversity - Diversity in Communities Geography - Human Geography History and Citizenship Education - Quebec Society Since 1980

More educational content

