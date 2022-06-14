The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Kwekànamad - The Wind Is Changing

1999 54 min
Annie Smith-St-Georges is an Algonquin mother and wife who led a largely uneventful life. Then tragedy struck in 1990, when her teenage son Yanik ended his life. Annie wanted to forget and yet to remember, to understand and yet to deny. Then one day she had a vision of a glass teepee ten storeys high, in Ottawa, to house a National Aboriginal Arts and Performance Centre. The building would be designed by the renowned architect Douglas Cardinal, in memory of her son and for all young Natives struggling to find meaning in life. We meet Annie and her husband eight …

Details

Annie Smith-St-Georges is an Algonquin mother and wife who led a largely uneventful life. Then tragedy struck in 1990, when her teenage son Yanik ended his life. Annie wanted to forget and yet to remember, to understand and yet to deny. Then one day she had a vision of a glass teepee ten storeys high, in Ottawa, to house a National Aboriginal Arts and Performance Centre. The building would be designed by the renowned architect Douglas Cardinal, in memory of her son and for all young Natives struggling to find meaning in life. We meet Annie and her husband eight years later, during the final year of their crusade for the glass teepee. A traditional habitat made from non-traditional material would successfully meld past and present. Annie wishes to give back to her people their ancestral pride and dignity. It's a time of hope. Annie now knows that, and she says it for anyone to hear: "Kwekànamad," the wind is changing. Some subtitles.
Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Social Issues Women - Portraits Children and Youth All subjects
  • director
    Carlos Ferrand
  • script
    Carlos Ferrand
  • producer
    Stéphanie Larrue
  • associate producer
    Yves Bisaillon
  • executive producer
    Marcel Clément
    Ken Stewart
  • writer
    Donald Winkler
  • photography
    Paul Bélanger
  • sound
    André Boisvert
    George Brook
    Daniel Guilbeault
    Mark Harper
    Peter Jones
  • editing
    Marie-Claude Gagnon
  • re-recording
    Colin Schlachta
  • narrator
    François Jobin
    Michael Ironside
  • computer graphics
    Ron Allen
    Bruce Alyea
  • music
    Andrew Huggett

