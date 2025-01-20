The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

King's Court

Two friends and basketball lovers talk family, community and brotherhood in this raw coming-of-age documentary shot in Toronto's downtown neighbourhood of Bleecker Street.
SK and Marley grew up together in Toronto's downtown neighbourhood of Bleecker Street. King's Court offers a fast-paced look at their friendship, families and their journeys into manhood. The National Film Board short film blurs the line between documentary and fiction, immersing viewers in the raw emotions and struggles of two lifelong friends in one of Canada’s most diverse and densely populated neighbourhoods. Through engaging, cinematic storytelling both on and off their favourite basketball court, we root for these inspiring young men in pursuit of identity and self-acceptance.

Sports and Leisure Children and Youth Psychology and Psychiatry Social Issues All subjects
Black Communities in Canada All channels
  • writer
    Serville Poblete
  • director
    Serville Poblete
  • producer
    Kate Vollum
  • featuring
    Marley Zion Raymond Lawrence
    Stephen 'SK' Danso
    Mahi Shazi
    Ahmed Shazi
    Samuel Groume
    Dagim Groume
  • director of photography
    Christian Bielz
  • editor
    Sabrina Budiman
  • sound recordist
    Amanda Ann Min Wong
  • original score
    Aaron Paris
  • production designer
    Josef Adamu
  • art director
    Mallory Tolcher
  • set decorator
    Michelle Ngo
  • VFX artist
    Miguel Fernandes
  • VFX supervisor
    Miguel Fernandes
  • sound designer
    Lucas Prokaziuk
  • re-recording mixer
    Lucas Prokaziuk
  • executive producer
    Chanda Chevannes
  • line producer
    Melissa Paduada
  • production manager
    Dominique Chaumont
  • senior production coordinator
    Vaishnavi Sambhus
  • production coordinator
    Lucia Corak
  • production assistant
    Maria Ramage
  • second camera
    JR Manalang
  • additional sound
    Huan Nguyen
  • 1st assistant camera
    Praven Yoganathan
    Ryan Rodrigues
  • data management technician
    Marcus Armstrong
    Talia Woodland
  • gaffer
    Edwin Lau
  • rigging gaffer/best boy electric
    Jordan Heguy
  • studio operations manager
    Mark Wilson
  • studio administrator
    Andrew Martin-Smith
  • production administrator
    Victoria Angell
  • production supervisor
    Marcus Matyas
  • technical coordinator
    Kevin Riley
    Luc Binette
  • studio technician
    Q'Mal Labad-Workman
  • studio coordinator
    Calvin Serutoke
    Victoria Anderson Gardner
  • apprentice editor
    Cassidy Croft
  • assistant editor
    Cassidy Croft
    Meraj Badiuzzaman
  • stills photography
    O'shane Howard
  • stills photography assistant
    Thomas Lee
  • fpv drone pilot
    Antero Sousa
  • drone safety coordinator
    Danny Nguyen
  • drone visual observer
    Dilan Senaratne
  • construction manager
    Brendan Callaghan
  • construction coordinator
    Will Alperin
  • carpenter
    Kyle Manns
    Drew Pinfold
    Francisco O'Ryan
  • title design
    Michelle Ngo
  • colourist
    Clinton Homuth
  • colour assistant
    Austin Tang
  • producer, colour services
    Alison Maxwell
  • post production services
    Urban Post Production Inc.
  • online editor
    Kyle Campbell
  • project manager
    Erin McLaughlin
  • director of sales
    Kingsley Fialho
  • VP, operations
    Roberta Bratti

