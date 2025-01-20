SK and Marley grew up together in Toronto's downtown neighbourhood of Bleecker Street. King's Court offers a fast-paced look at their friendship, families and their journeys into manhood. The National Film Board short film blurs the line between documentary and fiction, immersing viewers in the raw emotions and struggles of two lifelong friends in one of Canada’s most diverse and densely populated neighbourhoods. Through engaging, cinematic storytelling both on and off their favourite basketball court, we root for these inspiring young men in pursuit of identity and self-acceptance.