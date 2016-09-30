The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility
New release
Coming 
None

Keepers of the Fire

1994 54 min
Leaving soon

For half of a millennium, Indigenous women have been at the forefront of their peoples' resistance to cultural assimilation. Today, they are still fighting for the survival of their cultures and their peoples--in the rain forest and the city, in the courts and the legislatures, in the Longhouse and the media. Keepers of the Fire profiles Indigenous 'warrior women' in Canada who are protecting and defending their land, their culture and their people in the time-honoured tradition of their foremothers.

This content is not available for free viewing in your location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Share
Keepers of the Fire

Details

For half of a millennium, Indigenous women have been at the forefront of their peoples' resistance to cultural assimilation. Today, they are still fighting for the survival of their cultures and their peoples--in the rain forest and the city, in the courts and the legislatures, in the Longhouse and the media. Keepers of the Fire profiles Indigenous 'warrior women' in Canada who are protecting and defending their land, their culture and their people in the time-honoured tradition of their foremothers.

Women Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Social Issues All subjects
  • director
    Christine Welsh
  • script
    Christine Welsh
  • producer
    Ian Herring
    Christine Welsh
    Signe Johansson
    Joe MacDonald
  • executive producer
    Michael Chechik
  • photography
    Philip Earnshaw
  • sound
    Justine Pimlott
  • editing
    Lara Mazur
  • sound editing
    Ingrid Rosen
  • music
    Martin Gotfrit

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Education

Ages 15 to 18
School subjects
Family Studies/Home Economics - Feminism Geography - Territory: Indigenous Indigenous Studies - History/Politics Indigenous Studies - Identity/Society

Inspiring documentary useful for class discussions, essays and research projects. Explain the factors that allowed the “ordinary women” in the film to become “warriors.” Compare and contrast the image of a warrior in this film with the conventional image of a warrior (male or female) in a blockbuster film, TV series or animation. Write a profile of an Indigenous woman who effected social, political or environmental change, and compare and contrast her experience with that of women in the film.

Keepers of the Fire
Purchase options
Also available
DVD

Explore