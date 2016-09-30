For half of a millennium, Indigenous women have been at the forefront of their peoples' resistance to cultural assimilation. Today, they are still fighting for the survival of their cultures and their peoples--in the rain forest and the city, in the courts and the legislatures, in the Longhouse and the media. Keepers of the Fire profiles Indigenous 'warrior women' in Canada who are protecting and defending their land, their culture and their people in the time-honoured tradition of their foremothers.
Inspiring documentary useful for class discussions, essays and research projects. Explain the factors that allowed the “ordinary women” in the film to become “warriors.” Compare and contrast the image of a warrior in this film with the conventional image of a warrior (male or female) in a blockbuster film, TV series or animation. Write a profile of an Indigenous woman who effected social, political or environmental change, and compare and contrast her experience with that of women in the film.