Kaszuby depicts what is now typical of many once close-knit ethnic areas: the overall waning of the old culture, combined with attempts to revive and save it. Specifically, it deals with the Polish-Canadian community in Barry's Bay, Ontario, taking a very personal look at the activities and attitudes of the young and the old, many of whom are descendants of the original agrarian families. Kaszuby itself is a popular Polish-Canadian resort in the area, which draws back the same customers year after year to share in a little bit of the Old Country.