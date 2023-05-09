The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Kaszuby

Kaszuby depicts what is now typical of many once close-knit ethnic areas: the overall waning of the old culture, combined with attempts to revive and save it. Specifically, it deals with the Polish-Canadian community in Barry's Bay, Ontario, taking a very personal look at the activities and attitudes of the young and the old, many of whom are descendants of the original agrarian families. Kaszuby itself is a popular Polish-Canadian resort in the area, which draws back the same customers year after year to share in a little bit of the Old Country.
Details

Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism All subjects
  • director
    André Herman
  • editing
    André Herman
  • producer
    William Weintraub
  • executive producer
    James de B. Domville
  • photography
    Douglas Kiefer
  • sound
    Jacques Chevigny
  • sound editing
    Bernard Bordeleau
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
Kaszuby
