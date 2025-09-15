The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Just One of the Boys

This film is a profile of Eric Davidson, blinded at age two in the 1917 Halifax harbour explosion. Professional car mechanic and antique car buff, his expertise has earned him the attribute of 'the Rolls man.'
People with disabilities Seniors Transportation All subjects
  • director
    Ted Haley
    Mike Mahoney
  • editing
    Ted Haley
    Mike Mahoney
  • executive producer
    Rex Tasker
  • camera
    Mike Mahoney
  • sound
    Ted Haley
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • music
    K. M. Davidson
