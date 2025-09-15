This film is a profile of Eric Davidson, blinded at age two in the 1917 Halifax harbour explosion. Professional car mechanic and antique car buff, his expertise has earned him the attribute of 'the Rolls man.'
Just One of the Boys, Ted Haley & Mike Mahoney, provided by the National Film Board of Canada