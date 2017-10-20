The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Just a Wedding

He's a hick; she's from the big city. He loves his car and loud music; she's possessed by the spirit of Martha Stewart. He wants to go fishing; she wants to bring her hair dryer. He likes to dance; she was born with spina bifida. Nadia DeFranco and Dennis Sweet find each other through the Internet, meet, and fall in love. As they prepare for their wedding, they negotiate that obstacle course of fantasy, pragmatism, tradition and frivolity that is the first proving ground of a couple's future compatability. Just a Wedding honours the profoundly serious nature of love and …
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

He's a hick; she's from the big city. He loves his car and loud music; she's possessed by the spirit of Martha Stewart. He wants to go fishing; she wants to bring her hair dryer. He likes to dance; she was born with spina bifida.

Nadia DeFranco and Dennis Sweet find each other through the Internet, meet, and fall in love. As they prepare for their wedding, they negotiate that obstacle course of fantasy, pragmatism, tradition and frivolity that is the first proving ground of a couple's future compatability.

Just a Wedding honours the profoundly serious nature of love and commitment with a light and playful touch. Nadia--who captivated audiences with her guts and good humour in the Academy award-winning I'll Find a Way--and Dennis, making his screen debut, deliver direct, engaging performances... as themselves. The stark contrasts of their realities create a story of contemporary marriage that is witty, moving--and true.

People with disabilities Women - Portraits Sexuality and Reproduction All subjects
  • director
    Beverly Shaffer
  • associate producer
    Beverly Shaffer
  • producer
    Gerry Flahive
  • executive producer
    Sally Bochner
  • photography
    Joan Hutton
  • sound
    Stephen Bourne
    John Martin
    Robert Fletcher
    Justine Pimlott
    Adrian Tucker
  • editing
    Howard Goldberg
  • sound editing
    Leopoldo Gutierrez
  • re-recording engineer
    Shelley Craig
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • online editing
    Denis Pilon
  • participation
    Nadia DeFranco
    Dennis Sweet
    Adelina DeFranco
    Vincenzo DeFranco
    Sylvana DeFranco
    Maurizio DeFranco
    Linda Roy
    Gregory Botte
    Peitrina Colosimo

Explore