The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Jireh Gospel: Hearts in Chorus

An intimate look inside the Jireh Gospel Choir, where voices from Montreal’s Black community unite in faith, music, and resilience under the luminous direction of Carol Bernard.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

This feature-length documentary is an uplifting portrait of the Jireh Gospel Choir, a semi-professional ensemble composed largely of singers from Montreal’s Black community. Directed by Wylem Decaille, the film takes viewers behind the scenes as the choir prepares for its annual Christmas concert—an emotional culmination of months of dedication, technique, and artistry. Led by the charismatic Carol Bernard, the choir’s members balance everyday lives with an unwavering passion for gospel music that transcends generations and denominations. Through tender interviews and transcendent musical performances, Jireh Gospel explores how community, spirituality, and the power of the collective voice can uplift and transform. The result is a soulful celebration of belonging, resilience, and the universal joy of song.

Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism Music Religion, Beliefs and Ethics All subjects
Music Docs All channels
  • participation
    Carol Bernard
    Carson Alphonse
    Naomie Alphonse
    Aminata Ba
    Maddana Calix-Antoine
    Erica Carrénard
    Carolyn Carter
    Junie-Aimée Cyprien
    Ted Dettweiler
    Dorothy Dixon Williams
    Grace Edeh
    Barthèlemy Ernest
    Stéphanie Jean
    Ana Joseph
    Jean-Moïse Louis-Charles
    Phoebe Joseph
    Luc Sénat
    Rachelle-Ange Vincent
    Paul Charles
    Rémi Cormier
    Alexandre Dion
    Kevin Dumay
    David Fortuné
    Philippe L'Allier
    Zachary Noreska
    Matthieu Van Vliet
  • director
    Wylem Decaille
  • writer
    Wylem Decaille
  • researcher
    Wylem Decaille
  • producer
    Pierre-Mathieu Fortin
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
  • line producer
    Mélanie Lasnier
  • editor
    Mélanie Chicoine
    Rodlyne Mahée Jean
  • director of photography
    Alexandre Turgeon Dalpé
  • sound recordist
    Marc-André Labonté
  • sound designer
    Bruno Pucella
  • music consultant
    Carol Bernard
  • senior production coordinator
    Joëlle Lapointe
    Chinda Phommarinh
  • production coordinator
    Lucia Gauvreau Corak
  • production administrator
    Isabelle Limoges
    Sia Koukoulas
  • production assistant
    Jeanne Ferland
  • camera assistant
    Adèle Foglia
  • additional images
    Adèle Foglia
    Lea Barsalou
    Alexia Toman
  • additional sound recording
    Joel Trudeau-Pucci
  • additional camera assistant
    Lea Barsalou
  • technical coordinator
    Julien Archambault
  • data wrangling
    Yann Mongrain
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Albert Kurian
    Patrick Trahan
  • translation
    T&S Coop
  • subtitling
    T&S Coop
  • titles
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • online editor
    Manuel A. Codina
  • colourist
    Manuel A. Codina
  • sound recording
    Sylvain Cajelais
    Marc-André Labonté
    Geoffrey Mitchell
    Gabriel Péloquin
  • music premix
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • foley
    Paul Hubert
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • re-recording mixer
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • music rights clearance
    Peter Martinelli Bunzl
  • senior marketing advisor
    Laurianne Désormiers
  • marketing project manager
    Geneviève Bérard
    Michelle Rozon
  • publicist
    Justine Robert-Baillargean
  • legal advisor
    Peter Kallianiotis

Explore