Jireh Gospel: Hearts in Chorus

This feature-length documentary is an uplifting portrait of the Jireh Gospel Choir, a semi-professional ensemble composed largely of singers from Montreal’s Black community. Directed by Wylem Decaille, the film takes viewers behind the scenes as the choir prepares for its annual Christmas concert—an emotional culmination of months of dedication, technique, and artistry. Led by the charismatic Carol Bernard, the choir’s members balance everyday lives with an unwavering passion for gospel music that transcends generations and denominations. Through tender interviews and transcendent musical performances, Jireh Gospel explores how community, spirituality, and the power of the collective voice can uplift and transform. The result is a soulful celebration of belonging, resilience, and the universal joy of song.