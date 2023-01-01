Ježeva kuća/ Hedgehog's Home (with English Subtitles)

Based on the story by Branko Ćopić, this animated short tells the tale of a hedgehog living in a lush and lively forest. He is respected and envied by the other animals. However, Hedgehog’s devotion to his home annoys a quartet of insatiable beasts. Together, they march off towards Hedgehog’s home and spark a tense and prickly standoff. (Serbo-croatian with English Subtitles)

Credits
  • writer
    Eva Cvijanovic
  • director
    Eva Cvijanovic
  • narration
    Kenneth Welsh
  • music
    Darko Rundek
  • puppets
    Eva Cvijanovic
    Ivana Bosnjak
    Thomas Johnson
  • sets
    Ivana Bosnjak
    Thomas Johnson
    Kata Gugic
    Marko Mestrovic
    Dina Karadzic
  • props
    Ivana Bosnjak
    Thomas Johnson
    Kata Gugic
    Marko Mestrovic
    Dina Karadzic
  • animation
    Ivana Bosnjak
    Thomas Johnson
    Eva Cvijanovic
  • puppet consultant
    Tim Allen
  • animation consultant
    Tim Allen
  • assistant director
    Miroslav Simeg
  • director of photography
    Ivan Slipcevic
  • optical effects
    Élise Simard
  • compositing
    Élise Simard
  • optics consultant
    Luka Sanader
  • clean-up
    Mario Kalogjera
  • technical director
    Éloi Champagne
  • picture editing
    Iva Kraljevic
    Eva Cvijanovic
  • online editing
    Denis Pilon
  • technical coordinator
    Steve Hallé
    Candice Desormeaux
    Randall Finnerty
  • sound design
    Olivier Calvert
  • foley
    Lise Wedlock
  • foley assistant
    Thomas Garant
  • narration recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • English translation
    Amela Marin
  • musician
    Sven Buic
    Dario Golcic
    Darko Rundek
  • re-recording
    Serge Boivin
  • administration
    Victoire-Émilie Bessette
    Rosalina Di Sario
  • production coordination
    Stéphanie Lalonde
    Dominique Forget
  • marketing
    Geneviève Bérard
    Michelle Rozon
  • titles
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • producer
    Jelena Popovic
    Vanja Andrijevic
  • executive producer
    Michael Fukushima
