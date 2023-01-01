Based on the story by Branko Ćopić, this animated short tells the tale of a hedgehog living in a lush and lively forest. He is respected and envied by the other animals. However, Hedgehog’s devotion to his home annoys a quartet of insatiable beasts. Together, they march off towards Hedgehog’s home and spark a tense and prickly standoff. (Serbo-croatian with English Subtitles)
Ježeva kuća/ Hedgehog's Home (with English Subtitles), Eva Cvijanovic, provided by the National Film Board of Canada