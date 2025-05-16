The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Jeremy Dutcher: A Sonic Rematriation

The voice of two-spirit composer, ethnomusicologist and classically trained tenor carries us through a cinematic ode to his native Wolastoqiyik.
Details

A Sonic Rematriation is a hybrid music video and spoken-word film, honoring Jeremy Dutcher’s reclamation of ancestral songs and the mother tongue of the Wolastoqiyik. Featuring intimate Wolastoqey language performances, archival voices, and dreamlike visuals, the film traces Jeremy’s liberation from smoke-bound silence to fiery, unbound song. A phonograph spins history forward across surreal and hyper-real landscapes, culminating in a cosmic vision of continuity.

Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Music All subjects
  • recipient
    Jeremy Dutcher
  • writer
    Tara Johns
  • director
    Tara Johns
  • producer
    Robert Vroom
  • line producer
    Amanda Roy
  • production manager
    Virginie Léger
  • director of photography
    Ménad Kesraoui
  • sound recordist
    Lyne Trépanier
  • art director
    Vincent Aird
  • drone operator
    Yanis Ait Mohamed
  • first assistant camera
    Frédérik Giguère
  • grip
    Lucas Navennec
  • gaffer
    Victor Collombet
  • hair and makeup artist
    Ashley Diabo
  • technical coordinator
    Stéphanie Quevillon
    Daniel Lord
  • technical specialist
    Yannick Grandmont
  • engineer, development and media technology
    Frank Nadeau
  • technical team
    Pierre Dupont
    Albert Kurian
    Patrick Trahan
  • graphic design
    Alain Ostiguy
  • VFX
    Alain Ostiguy
  • titles
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • editing
    Jesse Rivière
  • sound designer
    Daniel Toussaint
  • music producer
    Devon Bate
  • re-recording mixer
    Isabelle Lussier
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • translation
    difuze
  • subtitling
    difuze
  • legal counsel
    Christian Pitchen
  • coordinator, PCDM Branch
    Marcia Seebaran
  • administrator
    Isabelle Limoges
  • senior production coordinator
    Yanis Ait Mohamed
  • production coordinator
    Eponine Young
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier

