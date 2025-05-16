The voice of two-spirit composer, ethnomusicologist and classically trained tenor carries us through a cinematic ode to his native Wolastoqiyik.
A Sonic Rematriation is a hybrid music video and spoken-word film, honoring Jeremy Dutcher’s reclamation of ancestral songs and the mother tongue of the Wolastoqiyik. Featuring intimate Wolastoqey language performances, archival voices, and dreamlike visuals, the film traces Jeremy’s liberation from smoke-bound silence to fiery, unbound song. A phonograph spins history forward across surreal and hyper-real landscapes, culminating in a cosmic vision of continuity.
Jeremy Dutcher: A Sonic Rematriation, Tara Johns, provided by the National Film Board of Canada