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James Cameron: Exploring Minds

James Cameron's driving force has always been curiosity. The director reflects on the spirit of exploration that inspired him as a child, in this film narrated by mentor and childhood hero Dr. Joe MacInnis.
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James Cameron's driving force has always been curiosity. The director reflects on the spirit of exploration that inspired him as a child, in this film narrated by mentor and childhood hero Dr. Joe MacInnis.

Arts Geography and Geology Film and Video Arts Sports and Leisure - Water Sports All subjects
  • recipient
    James Cameron
  • interpret
    Platon Peligramm
    Ripley!!
  • narration
    Joe MacInnis
  • writer
    Tara Johns
  • director
    Tara Johns
  • producer
    Robert Vroom
  • line producer
    Stéphanie Quevillon
  • director of photography
    Brian Burgoyne
  • production designer
    McKenna Farlow
  • editor
    Marie-Pier Dupuis
    James Elric Robichon
  • sound designer
    Olivier Calvert
  • original music
    Peter Venne
  • sound recordist
    Robert Stronger
  • first assistant camera
    Evan Wilhem
  • second assistant camera
    Hannah Levin
  • gaffer
    Brice Bradley
  • grip
    Blake Farnham
  • prop fabricator
    Ben Spiegelman
  • casting director
    Lauren Herrel
  • hair & makeup artist
    Nadege Schoenfeld
  • production assistant
    Alex Nystrom
    Erik Skramstad
  • assistant to narrator
    Jeff MacInnis
  • studio teacher
    Chase Nordman
  • technical coordinator
    Julien Archambault
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Albert Kurian
    Marcus Matyas
    Patrick Trahan
  • re-recording mixer
    Isabelle Lussier
  • graphic design
    Philippe C. Gariépy
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • VFX
    Philippe C. Gariépy
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • titles
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • ADR recording
    Diana Bahirian
  • sound studio coordinator
    Camille Goulet Brisson
  • sound studio manager
    Steve Gurman
  • recording technical support
    Geoff Mitchell
  • colourist
    Manuel A. Codina
  • online editor
    Manuel A. Codina
  • archival researcher
    Madame Karine
  • versioning & accessibility coordinator
    Sylvie Azoulay
  • translation
    difuze
  • subtitling
    difuze
  • legal counsel
    Christian Pitchen
  • coordinator, PCDM Branch
    Marcia Seebaran
  • administrator
    Justine Chevarie-Cossette
  • senior production coordinator
    Yanis Ait Mohamed
  • production coordinator
    Tracy Seng
  • executive producer
    John Christou