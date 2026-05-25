James Cameron's driving force has always been curiosity. The director reflects on the spirit of exploration that inspired him as a child, in this film narrated by mentor and childhood hero Dr. Joe MacInnis.
James Cameron's driving force has always been curiosity. The director reflects on the spirit of exploration that inspired him as a child, in this film narrated by mentor and childhood hero Dr. Joe MacInnis.
James Cameron: Exploring Minds, Tara Johns, provided by the National Film Board of Canada