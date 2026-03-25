J'aime, j'aime pas (English Subtitled Version)

Seventeen-year-old Winnifred drifts through the urban margins with her baby, Maximilien, building a fragile life after the child’s father, Bruno, disappears overseas. Surviving by posing as a model for art classes, she catches the attention of Thomas, a film student who secretly begins documenting her life before inviting her to star in his project. As their collaboration deepens into an intense and uncertain romance, the boundaries between reality and fiction begin to blur. But when Bruno suddenly reappears, determined to win her back, Winnie is forced to confront the emotional terrain she has been avoiding. At a crossroads between past love and an unknown future, she must decide what kind of life she is willing to claim.