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Iron from the North

The development of one of Canada's richest mineral areas, the Ungava district of Québec-Labrador, is documented in this story of modern science and engineering brought to bear on a bleak and formidable land.
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The development of one of Canada's richest mineral areas, the Ungava district of Québec-Labrador, is documented in this story of modern science and engineering brought to bear on a bleak and formidable land. The film, produced originally for a CBC school telecast, tells how a railway was built from the seaport of Seven Islands to the rich Knob Lake iron ore deposits hundreds of miles inland, enabling ships to carry the ore to Great Lakes steel mills.

Mining Technology Transportation All subjects
  • director
    Walford Hewitson
  • producer
    Tom Daly
  • script
    Len Peterson
  • photography
    Felix Lazarus
    Jean-Marie Couture
    Julien St-Georges
  • sound editing
    George Croll
  • editing
    Betty Brunke
  • narrator
    Lamont Tilden
Iron from the North
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