Intruder is a moody, dreamlike exploration of the tension between desire and control. A man enters a dream determined to be its director but finds himself sidelined. Within a world of sculptural props and hypnotic soundscapes, he’s forced to confront emotions he can’t script away. Blending theatrical surrealism and cutting emotional realism, the film dives into what it means to lose control of one’s inner world—and what might be revealed in letting go. Animated in 3D and created as part of the 15th edition of the NFB’s Hothouse mentorship program.