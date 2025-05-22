The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Intruder

A man tries to control his dreams. But in the surreal world of his subconscious, nothing goes according to plan.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Suggestions

Details

Intruder is a moody, dreamlike exploration of the tension between desire and control. A man enters a dream determined to be its director but finds himself sidelined. Within a world of sculptural props and hypnotic soundscapes, he’s forced to confront emotions he can’t script away. Blending theatrical surrealism and cutting emotional realism, the film dives into what it means to lose control of one’s inner world—and what might be revealed in letting go. Animated in 3D and created as part of the 15th edition of the NFB’s Hothouse mentorship program.

Psychology and Psychiatry Film and Video Arts All subjects
Ultra-Short Films All channels
  • writing
    Max Ma
  • direction
    Max Ma
  • animation
    Max Ma
  • editor
    Jesse Rivière
  • sound
    Vid Cousins
  • music
    Vid Cousins
  • mentoring director
    Lillian Chan
  • associate producer
    Fred Casia
  • technical director
    Mathieu Tremblay
  • technical support - animation
    Alexandre Roy
  • technical coordinator
    Luc Binette
  • titles
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • online edit
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • voice
    Max Ma
  • musician
    Kate Bevan-Baker
    Dave Gossage
    Vid Cousins
  • foley
    Karla Baumgardner
  • recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • mix
    Isabelle Lussier
  • administration
    Karine Desmeules
  • senior production coordinator
    Dominique Forget
  • marketing
    Judith Lessard-Bérubé
    Marion Duhaime-Morissette
    Émilie Ryan
  • publicist
    Nadine Viau
  • consultation
    Donald McWilliams
  • producer
    Maral Mohammadian
  • executive producer
    Christine Noël

Explore