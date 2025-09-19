Inside Hothouse 15 - Part 3

Our Hothouse program for emerging animators has helped kick-start the careers of a whole generation of acclaimed Canadian filmmakers. For its 15th edition, we've pulled back the curtain like never before to capture the contagiously electric energy of this coveted 12-week residency. Watch six emerging filmmakers learn and grow as they make their first ever professional animated short film, with all the bells and whistles that come with the full backing and support of the National Film Board of Canada.