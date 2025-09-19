The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Inside Hothouse 15 - Part 1

The filmmakers get familiar with their first task: turning ideas into storyboards.
Our Hothouse program for emerging animators has helped kick-start the careers of a whole generation of acclaimed Canadian filmmakers. For its 15th edition, we've pulled back the curtain like never before to capture the contagiously electric energy of this coveted 12-week residency. Watch six emerging filmmakers learn and grow as they make their first ever professional animated short film, with all the bells and whistles that come with the full backing and support of the National Film Board of Canada.

  • director
    Simon Girard
  • producer
    Félix-Antoine Viens

