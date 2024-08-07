Inside Fighting Canada

What role did Canada play in training Allied airmen during WWII?
After the outbreak of World War II Canada was transformed into a fighting machine. The production of war materials multiplied; the recruiting and training of fighting men were pushed to the maximum; and twenty-four thousand miles of coast line were guarded. In addition, Canada became the foremost training ground for Allied airmen. In a spirit of democratic cooperation Canadians responded to the needs of war.
