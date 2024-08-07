The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Inside Fighting Canada

What role did Canada play in training Allied airmen during WWII?
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

After the outbreak of World War II Canada was transformed into a fighting machine. The production of war materials multiplied; the recruiting and training of fighting men were pushed to the maximum; and twenty-four thousand miles of coast line were guarded. In addition, Canada became the foremost training ground for Allied airmen. In a spirit of democratic cooperation Canadians responded to the needs of war.

History - Canada - 1920-1945 War, Conflict and Peace - World War II Archival Films All subjects
  • director
    Jane Marsh
  • script
    Jane Marsh
  • editing
    Jane Marsh
  • producer
    James Beveridge

Education

Ages 15 to 17
School subjects
History - World War II
Teachers may want to use this film as an introduction to historical study, more specifically the analysis of historical documents. Students can be asked to think about the following questions: does this document have historical value? What is propaganda? Can this film be considered a propaganda tool? What purpose was behind the production of this film?

More educational content

Inside Fighting Canada
Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.

Explore