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Inland Seaport

Sounds, images and action close-ups depict the urgency and bustle of the world's largest inland seaport at Montréal, in the last feverish days before freeze-up. Moving an annual three million tons of cargo to the four corners of the world becomes a race against time as train crews and dock hands work round the clock to get one freighter loaded and into midstream before another comes in to dock. Some impressions of the city of Montréal are given as the film follows two ship's officers on a brief shore-leave.
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Sounds, images and action close-ups depict the urgency and bustle of the world's largest inland seaport at Montréal, in the last feverish days before freeze-up. Moving an annual three million tons of cargo to the four corners of the world becomes a race against time as train crews and dock hands work round the clock to get one freighter loaded and into midstream before another comes in to dock. Some impressions of the city of Montréal are given as the film follows two ship's officers on a brief shore-leave.

Transportation All subjects
  • director
    Ronald Weyman
  • script
    Ronald Weyman
  • producer
    Nicholas Balla
  • photography
    Hector Lemieux
  • sound
    Clarke Daprato
    Joseph Champagne
  • editing
    Fergus McDonell
  • sound editing
    Kenneth Heeley-Ray

Education

Ages 9 to 15
School subjects
Geography - Territory: Urban History and Citizenship Education - Modernization of Quebec Society (1929-1980)

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Inland Seaport
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