Inkwo for When the Starving Return

In a future haunted by monstrous beings, Dove—a gender-shifting warrior—must harness ancestral medicine (Inkwo) to defend their community and restore balance to a fractured world.
Details

This visionary stop-motion animated adaptation of Tłı̨chǫ Dene storyteller Richard Van Camp’s original short story is brought to life by Michif/Métis director Amanda Strong and Spotted Fawn Productions in collaboration with the National Film Board of Canada. Set two lifetimes from now, the film follows Dove, a young, enigmatic genderfluid warrior who discovers both the burden and strength of their Inkwo—ancestral medicine and truth—as they confront terrifying flesh-eating creatures that grow stronger with each life they consume. Guided by a frog helper and fortified by alliances across the boundaries of species and spirit, Dove must embrace their identity and their gift to protect what remains of Earth’s humans and animals. Featuring the voice talents of Paulina Alexis, Tantoo Cardinal and Art Napoleon, this Indigenous futurist tale is at once spine-tingling and deeply empowering—a rallying cry to resist greed, honour ancestral teachings and reimagine the future through courage, kinship and medicine.

Environment and Conservation Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Sexuality and Reproduction All subjects
Indigenous Cinema
  • director
    Amanda Strong
  • screenplay
    Bracken Hanuse Corlett
    Richard Van Camp
    Amanda Strong
  • producer
    Amanda Strong
    Maral Mohammadian
    Nina Werewka
  • executive producer
    Amanda Strong
    Haydn Wazelle
    Lupe Danyluk
    Robert McLaughlin
  • cast
    Paulina Alexis
    Tantoo Cardinal
    Art Napoleon
  • voice director
    Nicole Oliver
  • director of photography
    Dean Holmes
  • design supervisor
    Maya McKibbin
  • art director
    Maya McKibbin
  • production designer
    Kate Stransky
  • post-production supervisor
    Keith Morgan
  • technical director
    Éloi Champagne
  • stop motion animator
    Anna Berezowsky
    Juan Soto
    Payton Curtis
    Deanna Partridge-David
  • animation director
    Deanna Partridge-David
  • character models
    Shaawan Francis Keahna
  • lead puppet fabricator
    Patrick Zung
  • lead costumes
    Nora Rogers
  • puppet consultant
    Georgina Hayns
  • puppet generalist
    Nick Soo
    Julia Soo
    Whitney Wilder
    Gates Callanan
  • sculpt
    Patrick Zung
    Kyleigh Bell
    Mahala Miller
    Mochi Lin
  • head mechanics
    Patrick Zung
    Julia Soo
  • armatures
    Linsey Bungener
    Jeremy Spake
    Nick Soo
    Gillian Povey
    Gabriel Temme
  • silicone and mold making
    Josephine Ortiz Merida
    Linsey Bungener
    Kathi Zung
    Mochi Lin
  • painting
    Josephine Ortiz Merida
    Linsey Bungener
    Kyleigh Bell
  • cnc joint making
    Sam Schenkman
    Andrew Bruzga
  • costume fabricator
    Nora Rogers
    Elodie Massa
  • project manager
    Whitney Wilder
    Joel Kretschman
    Sam Schenkman
  • associate producer
    Gabriel Temme
  • costume design
    Nora Rogers
    Georgina Franki
    Maya McKibbin
  • sets and props fabricator
    Ben Plante
    Elly Stern
    Sof Pickstone
    Jesse Byiers
  • fabricator
    Lia Fabre-Dimsdale
    Danny Guay
    Rebeca Spiegel
    Celina McLeod
    Zara Wazelle
    Jagoda Lalik
    Dawson Wood
    Joshua Paulson
  • puppet maintenance
    Elly Stern
    Jesse Byiers
  • puppet wigs
    Jesse Byiers
  • lead camera
    Christian Wilson-Brown
  • gaffer
    Danny Guay
    Ken Young
  • grip
    Ken Young
    Danny Guay
  • editor
    Amanda Strong
    Michael Bourquin
  • assistant editor/dit
    Danny Guay
  • visual effects supervisor
    Keith Morgan
    Ryan Grobins
  • lead compositor
    Keith Morgan
    Maya McKibbin
  • VFX artist
    Keith Morgan
    Maya McKibbin
  • matchmoving
    Caleb Ellison
    Keith Morgan
    Éloi Champagne
  • visual effects
    Suraj Neji
    Rasheed Banda
    Emily Barnes
    Chellysia Christen
  • cg-double rigger
    Jeremy Bot
  • 3D animation
    Suraj Neji
    Keith Morgan
    Caleb Ellison
  • 3D roto animation
    Chellysia Christen
  • compositing
    Suraj Neji
    Katrina Pleasance
    Rasheed Banda
    Joshua Paulson
    Chellysia Christen
    Carmen Wong
    Vincent McCurley
    Eoin Duffy
    Éloi Champagne
    Serge Verreault
  • render farm support
    Sébastien Dion
    Fabien Capus
  • post-production coordinator
    Delores Smith
    Nina Werewka
  • composer
    Edo Van Breemen
  • additional composition
    Jeneen Frei Njootli
    Matthew Cardinal
  • additional musician
    Jeff Innes
    Sam Davidson
  • sound design
    Eugenio Battaglia
    Humberto Corte
  • additional sound design
    Ramachandra Borcar
    Luc Raymond
  • supervising sound editor
    Eugenio Battaglia
  • additional sound editing
    Ramachandra Borcar
    Travis Mercredi
  • foley
    Karla Baumgardner
    Jocelyn Caron
  • foley recording
    Luc Léger
  • re-recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
    Isabelle Lussier
  • cultural consultant
    Henry Beaver
    Georgina Franki
    Cease Wyss
    Eileen Beaver
    Delores Smith
  • tłı̨chǫ language consultant
    Georgina Franki
    Rosie Benning
  • research and development
    Maya McKibbin
    Carlo Janusz Lauritsen Becker
    Shaawan Francis Keahna
    Dean Holmes
    Catriona Murphy
    Zoe Cire
    Michael Fukushima
    Dora Epic
    Natty Boonmasiri
    Zoe Glass
    Rasheed Banda
    Suna Galay
    Ed Films
    Kathleen Hepburn
    Tiffany Monk
  • storyboard
    Maya McKibbin
  • animatic
    Maya McKibbin
  • research administrator
    Maria Lantin
    Keith Doyle
    Alan Goldman
  • research coordinator
    Daniel Garrod
  • research technician
    Sean Arden
  • environment and texture artist
    Gabe Kwok
    Skye Allen
    Dawson Wood
    Caleb Ellison
    Elizabeth Hills
    Thomas Huang
    Vincent Isabel
    Felipe Salles Fonseca
  • student researcher
    Rayne Burning
    Sof Pickstone
    Hamed Rashtian
    Oluwasola Olowo-Ake
  • 1st assistant director
    Nina Werewka
    Deanna Partridge-David
  • production manager
    Nina Werewka
    Deanna Partridge-David
  • technical support
    Vincent McCurley
    Mathieu Tremblay
  • post-production IT consultant
    Ashley Harvey
  • technical coordinator
    Luc Binette
  • titles
    Eoin Duffy
  • online editor
    Serge Verreault
  • behind the scenes
    Cassandra Cross
  • administration
    Robyn Lawson
    Victoria Angell
    Camille Fillion
    Laetitia Seguin
    Laura Mitchell
    Rosalina Di Sario
  • studio management
    Robyn Lawson
    Victoria Angell
    Camille Fillion
    Laetitia Seguin
    Laura Mitchell
    Rosalina Di Sario
  • production coordinator
    Barry Ahmad
    Dominique Forget
    Jasmine Pullukatt
  • production assistant
    Danny Guay
    Mark Anthony Hogan
  • legal counsel
    Nathaniel Lyman
    Christian Pitchen
  • interim financing
    RBC
    Irina Race
    Juliet Smith
    Hannah Hong
  • accounting
    Samantha Wilson
    Sydney Leclaire
  • marketing
    Judith Lessard-Bérubé
    Leena Minifie
  • publicist
    Nadine Viau
  • production baby
    Kiyam Xwatqom Hanuse Corlett

