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In Canada

20-minute, bilingual film features the personal stories and experiences of diverse immigrants to Canada from all over the world. The impressions and reflections shared in the film touch on the themes of Journey, Arrival and Belonging. in Canada is at times moving, funny and thought-provoking and will show you the personal side of the Canadian immigration experience.
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20-minute, bilingual film features the personal stories and experiences of diverse immigrants to Canada from all over the world. The impressions and reflections shared in the film touch on the themes of Journey, Arrival and Belonging. in Canada is at times moving, funny and thought-provoking and will show you the personal side of the Canadian immigration experience.

Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism All subjects
  • director
    Michael Morein
  • producer
    Michael Morein