In the face of exile and erasure, this artistically crafted documentary features testimonies from five Afghan women whose courage and conviction transcend borders. Through a series of deeply personal conversations filmed in intimate spaces, director Brishkay Ahmed weaves together stories of resistance, exile, and self-discovery. From celebrated singer Mozhdah Jamalzadah to director and activist Nelofer Pazira-Fisk, each woman reflects on what it means to speak—and survive—as an Afghan woman in a world that continuously attempts to silence them. As the Taliban’s return to power threatens to erase decades of progress, In the Room becomes both a record of resilience and a cautionary tale for women everywhere: the fight for freedom is never over.