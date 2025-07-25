The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

In the Room

Resistance stories from five Afghan women come together to showcase the defiance, sisterhood, and enduring fight for women’s freedom in Afghanistan.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

In the face of exile and erasure, this artistically crafted documentary features testimonies from five Afghan women whose courage and conviction transcend borders. Through a series of deeply personal conversations filmed in intimate spaces, director Brishkay Ahmed weaves together stories of resistance, exile, and self-discovery. From celebrated singer Mozhdah Jamalzadah to director and activist Nelofer Pazira-Fisk, each woman reflects on what it means to speak—and survive—as an Afghan woman in a world that continuously attempts to silence them. As the Taliban’s return to power threatens to erase decades of progress, In the Room becomes both a record of resilience and a cautionary tale for women everywhere: the fight for freedom is never over.

Women War, Conflict and Peace Politics and Government Psychology and Psychiatry Women - Portraits All subjects
  • writer
    Brishkay Ahmed
  • director
    Brishkay Ahmed
  • producer
    Teri Snelgrove
  • line producer
    Jennifer Roworth
  • director of photography
    Diana Parry
  • editor
    Jessica Dymond
  • composer
    Zhovan Zoleikhapour
  • featuring
    Nelofer Pazira
    Vida Samadzai
    Sahar Parniyan
    Mozhdah Jamalzadah
    Shogofa Sediqi
  • production designer
    Roxana Chapela
  • projection designer
    Bobbi Kozinuk
  • sound recordist
    Lisa Kolisnyk
  • 1st assistant camera
    Luke Strahm
    Lauren Yim
  • 2nd assistant camera
    Adeliya Filipchyk
  • B-camera operator
    Karina Jesson
    Valeriya Khan
  • 1st assistant B-camera
    Valeriya Khan
    Jamison Mitri
  • set decorator
    Roisin Horan
    Rebecca Sjonger
  • art assistant
    Hân Phạm
    Letitia Tiranayake
  • projection assistant
    Nova Weipert
  • hair artist
    Courtney Yellow-Quill
    Lampo Zeng
  • makeup artist
    Courtney Yellow-Quill
    Lampo Zeng
  • construction coordinator
    Caleb Friesen
  • carpenter
    Harrison Oswald
    Dylan Gallant
    Hayley Wilson
  • stills photographer
    Angel Lynne
  • gaffer
    Bianca Gueco
  • key grip
    Cholo Medina
  • dolly grip
    Sahar Khalaji
  • best person
    Lisa Ouabbache
    Jesse Jade Evans
    Natalia Bahamon
    Dylan Holm
  • grip
    Oliver McCrea
    Jeff Wood
    Jackson Breitkreuz
    Julien Gorguet
    Fraser Lamb
    Tyler Parsons
    Ethan Sands
  • lamp operator
    Krystal Chan
    Alexa Ishikawa
    Ryan Ding
    Dylan Holm
    Dakota Arsenault
    Kyungwon Schin
  • background performer
    Sara Abdu Wadood
    Henna Mann
    Nielaab Hedayat
    Meghan McAdam
  • senior production coordinator
    Maddy Chang
    Lee Clapp
  • production coordinator
    Calvin Serutoke
  • production assistant
    Henna Mann
    Jessie Bartsch
    Amina Luthi
    Shane Kennedy
  • researcher
    Katherine Milazzo
  • assistant editor
    Nick Ogden
    Bec Cranswick
  • title designer
    Sterling Larose
  • visual effects artist
    Bun Lee
  • technical coordinator
    Wes Machnikowski
    Lyne Lapointe
  • sound supervisor
    Doug Paterson
  • sound designer
    Doug Paterson
  • additional sound design
    Chris Hind
  • dialogue editor
    Yegor Irodov
  • foley editor
    Yegor Irodov
  • re-recording mixer
    May Guimaraes
  • mix facility
    Maverick Post Group Inc.
  • colourist
    Lorne Wright
  • online facility
    Picture Shop
  • senior marketing manager
    Laurianne Désormiers
  • marketing project manager
    Geneviève Bérard
  • marketing coordinator
    Michelle Rozon
  • publicist
    Katja De Bock
    Jennifer Mair
  • production administrator
    Nathan Conchie
    Carla Jones
  • executive producer
    Shirley Vercruysse
  • archival images
    The Christian Science Monitor© [2021] All rights reserved. Used under license.

Explore