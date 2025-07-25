Resistance stories from five Afghan women come together to showcase the defiance, sisterhood, and enduring fight for women’s freedom in Afghanistan.
In the face of exile and erasure, this artistically crafted documentary features testimonies from five Afghan women whose courage and conviction transcend borders. Through a series of deeply personal conversations filmed in intimate spaces, director Brishkay Ahmed weaves together stories of resistance, exile, and self-discovery. From celebrated singer Mozhdah Jamalzadah to director and activist Nelofer Pazira-Fisk, each woman reflects on what it means to speak—and survive—as an Afghan woman in a world that continuously attempts to silence them. As the Taliban’s return to power threatens to erase decades of progress, In the Room becomes both a record of resilience and a cautionary tale for women everywhere: the fight for freedom is never over.
In the Room, Brishkay Ahmed, provided by the National Film Board of Canada