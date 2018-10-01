We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes. If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.
Please ensure JavaScript is enabled.
In this haunting and visually stunning fairy tale-drama, two First Nations children struggle to find their way back to a home that may be lost forever.
In the Beginning was Water and Sky, Ryan Ward, provided by the National Film Board of Canada
Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device