In the Beginning was Water and Sky

2018 13 min
In this haunting and visually stunning fairy tale-drama, two First Nations children struggle to find their way back to a home that may be lost forever.

In the Beginning was Water and Sky

In this haunting and visually stunning fairy tale-drama, two First Nations children struggle to find their way back to a home that may be lost forever.
Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Children and Youth All subjects
Indigenous Cinema
  • writer
    Ryan Ward
  • director
    Ryan Ward
  • producer
    Mackenzie Leigh

