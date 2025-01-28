The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility
New release
Coming 
None

In Our Own Way

1972 27 min
Leaving soon

'If you want to change your country you've got to start with your own milieu.' So says one of the young social animators in this film. Made in Beauharnois and St. Hubert near Montréal, this film shows how the youth of these two industrial suburbs have involved themselves in the affairs of their community in practical, constructive ways. They've been finding the means to open a community workshop centre, and helping people with problems of housing, welfare, or drugs--all the while rejoicing in their native environment.

This content is not available for free viewing in your location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Share
In Our Own Way

Details

'If you want to change your country you've got to start with your own milieu.' So says one of the young social animators in this film. Made in Beauharnois and St. Hubert near Montréal, this film shows how the youth of these two industrial suburbs have involved themselves in the affairs of their community in practical, constructive ways. They've been finding the means to open a community workshop centre, and helping people with problems of housing, welfare, or drugs--all the while rejoicing in their native environment.

Social Issues Children and Youth All subjects
  • director
    Jack Zolov
  • producer
    Ian McLaren
    Jean-V. Dufresne
  • photography
    Hans Michel
  • sound
    Jacques Chevigny
  • editing
    Tony Douglas
  • sound editing
    Bernard Bordeleau
  • music
    Franck Dervieux

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Explore