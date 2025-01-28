In Our Own Way

'If you want to change your country you've got to start with your own milieu.' So says one of the young social animators in this film. Made in Beauharnois and St. Hubert near Montréal, this film shows how the youth of these two industrial suburbs have involved themselves in the affairs of their community in practical, constructive ways. They've been finding the means to open a community workshop centre, and helping people with problems of housing, welfare, or drugs--all the while rejoicing in their native environment.
