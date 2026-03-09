The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

In One Day

A cool, scientific look at weather forecasting, and the drama involved. From far-flung meteorological stations and observation posts, to the weather-plotting station of the Meteorological Station of Canada with its automated mapping machines, this examination of what weather is and how it is anticipated on a world scale makes absorbing viewing. Here, for a change, the weatherman is unquestionably the hero.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

A cool, scientific look at weather forecasting, and the drama involved. From far-flung meteorological stations and observation posts, to the weather-plotting station of the Meteorological Station of Canada with its automated mapping machines, this examination of what weather is and how it is anticipated on a world scale makes absorbing viewing. Here, for a change, the weatherman is unquestionably the hero.

Sciences All subjects
  • director
    James Carney
  • script
    James Carney
  • producer
    George Pearson
  • photography
    Paul Leach
    Gilles Gascon
  • film editing
    William Brind
  • sound editing
    Bernard Bordeleau
  • re-recording
    George Croll
    Michel Descombes
  • music editing
    Karl Duplessis
  • technical advisor
    Percy Saltzman

Explore