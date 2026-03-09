A cool, scientific look at weather forecasting, and the drama involved. From far-flung meteorological stations and observation posts, to the weather-plotting station of the Meteorological Station of Canada with its automated mapping machines, this examination of what weather is and how it is anticipated on a world scale makes absorbing viewing. Here, for a change, the weatherman is unquestionably the hero.
In One Day, James Carney, provided by the National Film Board of Canada