In All Seasons

The Atmospheric Environment Service (AES) is Canada's weather bureau. The AES supplies weather forecasts and information on climate patterns. Our well-being depends on a knowledge of the weather. This film shows the AES in operation in a country where there are "four seasons--every week."
Details

Sciences All subjects
  • director
    Ernest Reid
  • script
    Ernest Reid
  • producer
    Desmond Dew
  • executive producer
    Colin Low
  • photography
    Paul Van der Linden
  • sound
    Joseph Champagne
  • editing
    John Knight
  • sound editing
    Bill Graziadei
  • animation
    Sidney Goldsmith
    Pierre L'Amare
  • music
    Ben Low
    Karl Duplessis

Explore