The Atmospheric Environment Service (AES) is Canada's weather bureau. The AES supplies weather forecasts and information on climate patterns. Our well-being depends on a knowledge of the weather. This film shows the AES in operation in a country where there are "four seasons--every week."
In All Seasons, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada