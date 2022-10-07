The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Improv

Improvised drama of the National Arts Centre Studio Company. Twelve actors from across Canada, under the direction of Michael Bawtree, work without a script towards an experimental play, How the Company Went to the Island, What They Saw, and Who Came Back, which stretches the concept of improvisation into the final production. In effect, the process of making the play becomes part of the play.
Details

Theater All subjects
  • director
    Joan Henson
  • producer
    Tom Daly
  • camera
    Douglas Kiefer
  • sound
    Jacques Drouin
    Hans Oomes
  • editing
    John Kramer
  • sound editing
    Bill Graziadei
Improv
