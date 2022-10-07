Improvised drama of the National Arts Centre Studio Company. Twelve actors from across Canada, under the direction of Michael Bawtree, work without a script towards an experimental play, How the Company Went to the Island, What They Saw, and Who Came Back, which stretches the concept of improvisation into the final production. In effect, the process of making the play becomes part of the play.
Improv, Joan Henson, provided by the National Film Board of Canada