I Want to Go Home

A poetic journey through darkness, memory and the fragile miracle of vision.
Details

Deeply personal and visually experimental, I Want to Go Home is a film that captures the emotional chaos of sudden vision loss. Through shifting layers of 3D and collage animation, it immerses us in the confusion, fear and flickering beauty of a world falling out of focus. Medical scans blur into childhood memories; clarity fades, then flickers back. Anchored by intimate storytelling, this haunting short explores how we process loss, and how even in darkness, there is grace in remembering what once was. Created as part of the 15th edition of the NFB’s Hothouse mentorship program.

Health and Medicine Psychology and Psychiatry All subjects
Ultra-Short Films All channels
  • writing
    Mégan Dupont
  • direction
    Mégan Dupont
  • animation
    Mégan Dupont
  • editor
    Jesse Rivière
  • sound
    Vid Cousins
  • music
    Vid Cousins
  • mentoring director
    Lillian Chan
  • associate producer
    Fred Casia
  • technical director
    Mathieu Tremblay
  • technical support - animation
    Alexandre Roy
  • technical coordinator
    Luc Binette
  • titles
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • online edit
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • voice
    Marc Côté
  • musician
    Sarah Pagé
    Vid Cousins
  • foley
    Karla Baumgardner
  • recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
    Luc Léger
  • mix
    Isabelle Lussier
  • administration
    Karine Desmeules
  • senior production coordinator
    Dominique Forget
  • marketing
    Judith Lessard-Bérubé
    Marion Duhaime-Morissette
    Émilie Ryan
  • publicist
    Nadine Viau
  • consultation
    Donald McWilliams
  • producer
    Maral Mohammadian
  • executive producer
    Christine Noël

Explore