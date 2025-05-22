Deeply personal and visually experimental, I Want to Go Home is a film that captures the emotional chaos of sudden vision loss. Through shifting layers of 3D and collage animation, it immerses us in the confusion, fear and flickering beauty of a world falling out of focus. Medical scans blur into childhood memories; clarity fades, then flickers back. Anchored by intimate storytelling, this haunting short explores how we process loss, and how even in darkness, there is grace in remembering what once was. Created as part of the 15th edition of the NFB’s Hothouse mentorship program.