Intrigued by the creative process of her neighbour, theatre artist Gabriel Charlebois-Plante, filmmaker Sophie Bédard Marcotte sets out to make a documentary about his work. But as their projects evolve over four years, unexpected events take the film in directions she could never have anticipated. From Montreal to Iceland, through midnight adventures and underground caves, she makes 16 attempts to tell the story she set out to capture, only to find that art and life have a way of getting tangled up. I Lost Sight of the Landscape is an improbable comedy about creativity, letting go and learning to embrace the unexpected.