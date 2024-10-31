Through a dreamlike, symbolic journey heavily inspired by plant life, a hypersensitive young woman struggles to rebuild herself in the aftermath of grief. Drawing from childhood experiences and a rich inner imagination, the film explores how heightened perception collides with a society that prizes control, logic and emotional restraint. As her inner world fragments and slowly reforms, sensitivity emerges not as a weakness but as a vital force for resilience and healing. Hypersensitive invites us to embrace the full spectrum of our emotions, even the painful ones, as the very proof of being alive.