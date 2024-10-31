The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Hypersensitive

A young woman navigates her surreal inner landscape, resisting a world that demands she silence her feelings.
Details

Through a dreamlike, symbolic journey heavily inspired by plant life, a hypersensitive young woman struggles to rebuild herself in the aftermath of grief. Drawing from childhood experiences and a rich inner imagination, the film explores how heightened perception collides with a society that prizes control, logic and emotional restraint. As her inner world fragments and slowly reforms, sensitivity emerges not as a weakness but as a vital force for resilience and healing. Hypersensitive invites us to embrace the full spectrum of our emotions, even the painful ones, as the very proof of being alive.

Families Psychology and Psychiatry All subjects
  • writer
    Martine Frossard
  • animator
    Martine Frossard
  • director
    Martine Frossard
  • producer
    Marc Bertrand
  • original music
    Daniel Scott
  • musical performance
    Daniel Scott
  • sound design
    Daniel Scott
  • executive producer
    Christine Noël
  • line producer
    Mélanie Boudreau Blanchard
  • administrator
    Karine Desmeules
  • senior production coordinator
    Josiane Bernardin
  • animation
    Agathe Bray-Bourret
  • editor
    Oana Suteu Khintirian
  • director of photography
    François Bonenfant
  • technical director
    Éric Pouliot
  • technical specialist - animation
    Yannick Grandmont
  • 3D Previsualization
    Alexandre Morin
  • consultant
    Jean-Philippe Baril-Guérard
  • voice
    Martine Frossard
  • music re-recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • re-recording
    Isabelle Lussier
  • online editor
    Serge Verreault
  • colourist
    Serge Verreault
  • titles
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • technical coordinator
    Lyne Lapointe
  • studio coordinator
    Rose Mercier-Marcotte
  • rights clearances
    Nellie Carrier
  • legal counsel
    Peter Kallianiotis
  • marketing
    Judith Lessard-Bérubé
  • publicist
    Nadine Viau

