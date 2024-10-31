A young woman navigates her surreal inner landscape, resisting a world that demands she silence her feelings.
Through a dreamlike, symbolic journey heavily inspired by plant life, a hypersensitive young woman struggles to rebuild herself in the aftermath of grief. Drawing from childhood experiences and a rich inner imagination, the film explores how heightened perception collides with a society that prizes control, logic and emotional restraint. As her inner world fragments and slowly reforms, sensitivity emerges not as a weakness but as a vital force for resilience and healing. Hypersensitive invites us to embrace the full spectrum of our emotions, even the painful ones, as the very proof of being alive.
Hypersensitive, Martine Frossard, provided by the National Film Board of Canada