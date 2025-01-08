The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Huff and Puff

1955 8 min
Huff and Puff is a comic animated look at the serious problem of hyperventilation. Produced for the Royal Canadian Air Force to inform air crews about the dangers, and serious side effects, of hyperventilation in high altitudes. The film shows how to recover with appropriate respiration and emphasizes that this problem can occur in other situations, such as when a person is under stress.

Huff and Puff

Details

National Security and Defence Health and Medicine All subjects
  • director
    Graham Crabtree
  • producer
    Frank Spiller
  • script
    Grant Munro
    Gerald Potterton
  • animation
    Grant Munro
    Gerald Potterton

