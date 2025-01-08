Huff and Puff is a comic animated look at the serious problem of hyperventilation. Produced for the Royal Canadian Air Force to inform air crews about the dangers, and serious side effects, of hyperventilation in high altitudes. The film shows how to recover with appropriate respiration and emphasizes that this problem can occur in other situations, such as when a person is under stress.
