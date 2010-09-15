The circumnavigation of the continents of North and South America, long a navigator's dream, was accomplished in 1970 by the Canadian Scientific Ship Hudson as part of Canada's commitment to the International Oceanographic Decade, a project of UNESCO. Here is the ship's log on film, detailing the many kinds of research in which the Hudson engaged. The last phase of the 75 000 km voyage documented, for the first time, scientific investigations of the polar seas above Canada.