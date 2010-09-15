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Hudson 70

The circumnavigation of the continents of North and South America, long a navigator's dream, was accomplished in 1970 by the Canadian Scientific Ship Hudson as part of Canada's commitment to the International Oceanographic Decade, a project of UNESCO. Here is the ship's log on film, detailing the many kinds of research in which the Hudson engaged. The last phase of the 75 000 km voyage documented, for the first time, scientific investigations of the polar seas above Canada.
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The circumnavigation of the continents of North and South America, long a navigator's dream, was accomplished in 1970 by the Canadian Scientific Ship Hudson as part of Canada's commitment to the International Oceanographic Decade, a project of UNESCO. Here is the ship's log on film, detailing the many kinds of research in which the Hudson engaged. The last phase of the 75 000 km voyage documented, for the first time, scientific investigations of the polar seas above Canada.

Geography and Geology Transportation Sciences Technology All subjects
  • consultants
    C.R. Mann
    David Butler
    B.R. Pelletier
  • camera
    Roger Belanger
  • photographs
    G.L. Pickard
    E.L. Bousfield
    D.J. Faber
    E.L. Mills
    A.R. Coote
    G. Vilkes
  • participant
    Laurence "Larry" Griffin
Hudson 70
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