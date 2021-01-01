Hothouse 9: Behind the Abstract Scenes

Hothouse 9: Behind the Abstract Scenes

| 7 min

Hothouse 9 successfully transformed our six emerging animators. Within 12 mere weeks they turned into flowering blossoms, producing one-minute animation shorts in full horticultural compliance with this edition's double parameter: abstract storytelling. Abstraction was omnipresent throughout the process: at critical reviews, music and foley recordings, and even when filmmakers attempted to articulate their story, artistic intent and technique. At the end of the experience, these six peculiar blooms revealed themselves as abstract representations of, of all things, daisies.

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by (( height )) Reset
Credits

Credits not available

 See also
Animation
National Film Board of Canada
Film and Video Making
All subjects

Related Films

More great films