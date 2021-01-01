Hothouse 9: Behind the Abstract Scenes

Hothouse 9 successfully transformed our six emerging animators. Within 12 mere weeks they turned into flowering blossoms, producing one-minute animation shorts in full horticultural compliance with this edition's double parameter: abstract storytelling. Abstraction was omnipresent throughout the process: at critical reviews, music and foley recordings, and even when filmmakers attempted to articulate their story, artistic intent and technique. At the end of the experience, these six peculiar blooms revealed themselves as abstract representations of, of all things, daisies.